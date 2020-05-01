Newspaper headlines: Princess Charlotte turns five and 'virus class divide'

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 May 2020
Image caption Photographs of Princess Charlotte, taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released to mark her fifth birthday on Saturday. The Daily Telegraph carries a portrait of the youngster alongside news that she has been delivering food packages to isolated pensioners with her family near their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Meanwhile, the paper's lead focuses on claims the government is reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule in the hope it could allow more businesses and schools to reopen.
Image caption "Thanks a Lotte!" is the Sun's nod to Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday. Meanwhile, the paper claims an exclusive splash, revealing Mr Johnson wants to get Britain back at work from May 26 and Premier League football may return on June 12.
Image caption Princess Charlotte is also pictured giving a "helping hand" on the front of the Daily Mail. The paper's lead story carries a fourth instalment of its campaign to get protective kit to frontline NHS and care staff. Today's revelation is that its new charity, Mail Force, has so far received more than £5m in donations from "generous" readers and philanthropists, including from the Duchess of Cornwall.
Image caption "Princess Charming" is the Daily Express's verdict on "adorable" new pictures of Princess Charlotte. The Daily Express leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement that 122,347 coronavirus tests were provided in the 24 hours up to Friday morning, after setting a target of 100,000 daily tests by the end of April.
Image caption "The virus class divide" is how the Daily Mirror's top story describes new figures that reveal people in the poorest areas of England and Wales are more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in the richest places.
Image caption The Guardian has also led with news of the UK's "corona divide" with a focus on calls for the government to prioritise health funding for the most deprived regions in the aftermath of the pandemic. An undercover investigation by the paper, promoted on its front page, says an NHS official has been privately selling personal protective equipment (PPE). The official told the paper he had notified his employer about his company as required, and was informed by a superior that "there is unlikely to be a conflict".
Image caption Public transport is the focus in the Times's splash, which claims commuters will be asked to take their temperature before leaving home as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "road map" to take the UK out of lockdown. The paper says other measures being considered include hand sanitiser being handed out at bus stations and warning signs urging passengers against boarding busy buses and trains, alongside compulsory temperature checks at airports.
Image caption The government will recommend white-collar employers keep most staff working from home for several months to prevent public transport from being overwhelmed, senior No 10 figures have told the Financial Times. The guidance, to be issued next week by the business department, will include general advice for workers to use face coverings on their commutes, the paper's lead adds.
Image caption The Daily Star warns of a "rise of the rodents" after pest controllers revealed callouts to tackle rats in homes are up by 50%.