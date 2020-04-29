Newspaper headlines: 'Baby BoJoy' and Captain Tom's 100th birthday

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 April 2020
Image caption "Good news at last for Britain" is the Sun's take on the arrival of Boris Johnson's first baby with fiancee Carrie Symonds on Wednesday morning, and Captain Tom Moore turning 100 today. The war hero, who has raised almost £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps around his garden, will be promoted to honorary colonel to mark his milestone birthday.
Image caption "New dad Boris bounces back to work" is the Daily Express's take on the prime minister's new son. The paper claims an exclusive splash with a "battle cry for Britons" issued by Capt Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, with the headline "together we will beat this enemy", as the NHS fundraiser is pictured with a birthday cake and celebratory drink.
Image caption A beaming Mr Johnson is pictured on the front page of the Metro as he arrives back at Downing Street after the birth of his son. Like other papers, the Metro leads with Capt Tom Moore's milestone birthday, which it says will be marked with an RAF flypast and a train named after him will take to the tracks.
Image caption Mr Johnson's baby news also features prominently on the Daily Telegraph's front page, with columnist Judith Woods describing it as a "balm for the soul in these anxious times". The paper's splash also concerns the prime minister, who its says is expected to "dash" hopes of a major easing of lockdown measures during his first Downing Street press conference since returning to work after recovering from coronavirus.
Image caption The Daily Mail's front page reports on two "important deliveries": the birth of the prime minister's son with Ms Symonds; and the arrival of a planeload of protective kit to the NHS frontline, which the paper's new charity, Mail Force, purchased and flew into the UK from China.
Image caption The Guardian focuses on the prime minister's praise for the health service following the birth of his new son at an NHS hospital in London. However, the paper's splash reports hospital leaders have criticised the government's coronavirus testing strategy and dismissed its target of 100,000 daily tests - which No 10 had hoped to hit by today - as a "'red herring' that distracted from their failures".
Image caption "Johnson Junior" is the i's take on the prime minister's baby news. The paper's splash focuses on care homes being the "new front line" of the coronavirus pandemic after official figures revealed the number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has passed 26,000, after deaths in the community, such as care homes, were included for the first time on Wednesday.
Image caption "A national tragedy" is how the Daily Mirror describes Wednesday's grim death toll, with the paper reporting the UK is on course to be the "worst in Europe". It quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who branded the death toll "truly dreadful".
Image caption The Daily Star turns to beloved British sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps for the headline of its top story, which reports national jubilation after pub chain JD Wetherspoon announced it hopes to reopen its doors to drinkers "in or around June".
Image caption The Financial Times' top story reports workplaces are to receive detailed guidance on how staff can safely return to work as part of government plans to reopen the economy. Business Secretary Alok Sharma is working to produce the guidance by the weekend, which the paper claims will include advice on curbing access to communal spaces - such as canteens - and the avoidance of face-to-face work.