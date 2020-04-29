Newspaper headlines: Care home deaths and 'Testing! Testing! Testing!'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 April 2020
Image caption The i's front page features an emotive photograph of a hospital worker observing Tuesday's minute's silence for key workers who have died with coronavirus. The paper's top story reports the announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock that millions more people will be eligible for coronavirus testing, including care home staff and the over-65s.
Image caption A sombre Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured on the Daily Express's front page, as he pays tribute to fallen key workers, following his own battle with the virus. Around 25 million Britons could now be eligible to be swabbed for coronavirus under the government's expanded testing scheme, the paper's main story reports.
Image caption "Testing! Testing! Testing!" is the Sun's take on the expansion of coronavirus testing announced by Mr Hancock on Tuesday. The paper reports all those who must leave home to work - "from brickies to research scientists" - will be eligible to be swabbed for the virus.
Image caption News that testing for coronavirus will be expanded to millions more people also leads the Daily Mirror's front page, with the paper reporting the government was "slammed" after data showed that a third of all coronavirus deaths in England and Wales are now happening in care homes.
Image caption An arresting photo of medics gathered to pay tribute to fallen colleagues also features on the Times' front page. Meanwhile, the paper's top story also focuses on Covid-19 deaths in care homes - in particular, concerns that they could soon surpass those in hospitals as campaigners claim residents are being treated as "second-class citizens".
Image caption "Covid-19 crisis could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths" is the headline of the Guardian's top story, which cites new research that suggests treatment delays and a reluctance of patients to visit hospitals amid the pandemic could be factors in further deaths of cancer patients.
Image caption "Lift-off for lifesaving campaign" proclaims the Daily Mail as it reveals its new charity, Mail Force, has purchased and flown in 150,000 protective coveralls and masks from China to help frontline medics in the UK battling the coronavirus pandemic amid reported shortages of kit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's splash claims the government has relaxed its most important rule for lifting lockdown measures - to avoid a second peak of coronavirus infections - which the paper says comes amid "increasing signs" the prime minister is set to ease restrictions "within days". It reports the wording of the rule has been changed to say the aim was now to avoid a second peak "that overwhelms the NHS", a move the paper says will make it "easier" for ministers to say the test had been met.
Image caption "Worse death toll than the blitz", is the headline of the Metro's top story, which reports the number of people killed by coronavirus in London has narrowly surpassed the number of civilians killed during the worst four-week period of aerial bombing of the capital by Adolf Hitler's Luftwaffe in World War Two.
Image caption The Financial Times' lead story focuses on news that British Airways plans to axe 12,000 jobs from is 42,000-strong workforce "as the coronavirus crisis wreaks more damage on the battered aviation sector". The paper says the job cuts will "sound alarm bells" at the Treasury as it indicates the outbreak is "likely" to scar parts of the economy even after lockdown restrictions are lifted.
Image caption And finally, in non-coronavirus related news, the Daily Star claims to have "proof" that UFOs exist, in the form of secret video footage that has "finally been declassified by the American government".