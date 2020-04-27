Newspaper headlines: 'Hope in sight' as UK nears 'second phase' of lockdown

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 April 2020
Image caption Most of the papers lead on Boris Johnson's plans for the next stage of the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Times says the PM will reveal a "limited" set of changes to the lockdown "within days". Plans include allowing shops selling "not-essential" items to reopen, it says, although schools will stay closed until June.
Image caption "Not much longer" is the take in the Daily Mirror, which says the PM is "finally" set to announce his strategy for how the UK will exit the lockdown. The paper claims Mr Johnson will reveal that friends and family will be able to meet in small groups soon.
Image caption The Sun leads on the prime minister saying the UK is "beginning to turn the tide" in its battle with coronavirus. It highlights some non-virus NHS services being reopened, as well as the number of Covid-19 hospital deaths falling to the lowest figure in a month.
Image caption Mr Johnson will hold a series of meeting with key ministers this week to finalise how different sectors could start easing their way out of lockdown, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says his plan to "refine" the restrictions are part of his promise to "fire up the engines" of the economy.
Image caption "Hope in sight" declares the i, which reports that Mr Johnson's meetings over the UK's next steps will include talks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Image caption The Guardian claims ministers have already held a series of high-level meetings to try and address fears that millions of people will be "too fearful" to return to work. It says Business Secretary Alok Sharma has met with trade unions and business leaders amid concerns in Whitehall that many employees may be reluctant to return to the workplace - even when the government gives the go-ahead.
Image caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to "gradually" phase out the government's job retention scheme, reports the Financial Times, which says Tory MPs have warned of large-scale unemployment if it was stopped abruptly. The paper says Mr Sunak is discussing with business groups and unions how to wind down the state support which is due to end on 30 June.
Image caption Doctors' "desperation" over a lack of protective equipment is the focus for the Daily Mail, which quotes a new poll showing that a quarter of doctors are having to re-use kit meant to be worn just once. The paper says the survey from the Royal College of Physicians "laid bare" the extent of shortages in the NHS.
Image caption NHS workers are also the lead in the Metro, which reports that families of "lost heroes" who died because of coronavirus while working for the health sector will get a £60,000 payout.
Image caption Some of those healthcare workers who died with the virus are pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which focuses on the one minute silence being held to remember "their sacrifice" on Thursday morning.
Image caption And away from coronavirus, the Daily Star claims EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson - who played Barry in the soap - says he can't go the pub "without girls swooning over him".