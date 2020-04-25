Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson to return amid 'lockdown dilemma'

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 April 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson returning to work on Monday is featured on many of the front pages. He is splashed across the front of the Sunday Telegraph, which says the government is considering plans to quarantine passengers arriving in the UK for two weeks. The paper says the scheme, which would apply to Britons as well as foreigners, could be rolled out as early as May.
Image caption The return of the PM will see him tighten his "grip on the crisis", according to the Sunday Express. The papers says Mr Johnson is "raring to go" after recovering from coronavirus and will hold crucial meetings this week about easing the lockdown measures.
Image caption The Observer reports a warning from leading scientists that the number of new coronavirus cases is still "much too high" to allow any easing of the lockdown soon. One of the scientists advising the government, Prof John Edmunds, says the testing and tracing system "would be overwhelmed" if the measures were lifted now.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer telling ministers to start treating Britons like grown-ups. In a letter to the PM, Sir Keir says the UK deserves to be told how the government intends to get the country moving again.
Image caption The prime minister is coming under "concerted pressure" to ease the lockdown from a group of "Tory grandees", claims the Sunday Times. It says a "pincer movement" of cabinet ministers, senior Tory backbenchers and Tory party donors want the restrictions eased amid signs the public is growing weary.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that ministers have ordered production of up to 50 million "game-changing" immunity tests. The paper says a breakthrough by British scientists means that people could be able to reliably test whether they have developed immunity to the virus by June.
Image caption "Use Nightingale hospitals for corona OAPs" is the headline in the Sunday People, which says the "desperate" plea from care homes comes as the UK death toll passes 20,000.
Image caption And the Daily Star Sunday claims a Premier League star hosted a lockdown party at his home. It carries a statement from his club, Everton, which says it is "appalled" he broke the lockdown restrictions.