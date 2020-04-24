Newspaper headlines: 'Pick 10 lockdown friends' and football 'back soon'

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 April 2020
Image caption How the UK is going to start lifting lockdown restrictions is the issue for many of the papers. An easing of lockdown rules could allow people to socialise with up to 10 of their closest friends and family, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says ministers are looking at whether to let small groups of households "cluster" together.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that businesses are being "discreetly" advised by ministers on how to get people back to work. It says scientists told ministers that Britain should be in a position to start lifting the lockdown by mid-May.
Image caption The Premier League to return "within weeks" is the lead in the Sun. It reports on plans for matches to be played behind closed doors and broadcast live on TV for free.
Image caption Home Secretary Priti Patel will warn "selfish rule breakers" to stick to social distancing restrictions, claims the Daily Express. It says the urgent call comes as growing numbers are "flouting" government rules.
Image caption The Guardian leads on claims that the PM's chief political adviser, Dominic Cummings, has been part of the secret scientific group advising the government on coronavirus. It says a list leaked to the paper shows Mr Cummings' name was among 23 people who attended a "crucial" meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) a day before the UK lockdown was announced.
Image caption "They were warned" declares the Daily Mirror, saying the government was told last year to stockpile protective gear and make urgent pandemic preparations. It says ministers were warned last year about "the devastating impact" of a viral pandemic hitting the UK.
Image caption The Financial Times says the government came under renewed pressure over its handling of coronavirus testing, after applications "overwhelmed" its new online booking system.
Image caption And in what the Daily Star calls a "corona shocker", it suggests Britons are ditching deodorant and shampoo while in lockdown.