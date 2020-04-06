Newspaper headlines: PM's intensive care move dominates front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 April 2020
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened leads all of Tuesday's front pages. The Metro says the PM last night remained "conscious at this time" and that he was moved as a precaution in case he needed to be put on a ventilator to support his breathing. It quotes London Mayor Sadiq Khan as saying he was "praying for the prime minister's swift recovery".
Image caption The Times reports it has been told by a doctor at the London hospital where Mr Johnson is being treated that the PM needed four litres of oxygen - below the usual threshold for intensive care. The paper reports one minister as saying the announcement of the PM's worsening condition was a "truly shocking" moment.
Image caption The PM's condition worsened at around 19:00 BST, the Daily Telegraph reports. It says the decision to move Mr Johnson to intensive care would allow him closer access to a ventilator should he require one.
Image caption The Sun carries comments from one of Mr Johnson's Conservative colleagues, Iain Duncan Smith, who says he is "deeply saddened it should come to this". "Lets hope and pray. This doesn't mean that he isn't going to pull through," the paper reports Mr Duncan Smith saying.
Image caption Mr Johnson faces what the Daily Mirror describes as a "fight for life". The paper says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been "put in control" of the government.
Image caption The i paper reports that news of the PM's worsening condition came after Mr Raab said he had not spoken with the PM for 48 hours.
Image caption "Now stricken Boris taken to intensive care," reads the Daily Mail front page. It describes "shock" at No 10's announcement and describes Mr Raab as a "crisis stand-in".
Image caption The Daily Star carries news of Mr Johnson's move to intensive care, but also notes the death of former James Bond actress Honor Blackman at the age of 94.
Image caption The FT reports how Mr Raab "later dispensed with the notion that Mr Johnson was still in charge" by saying ministers were now making sure the PM delivered his plan to defeat coronavirus.

