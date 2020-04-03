Newspaper headlines: 'Stay in for heroes' and Queen 'rallies nation'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 April 2020
Image caption The emotive words of Chief Nursing Officer Ruth May, speaking after the death of two nurses who contracted the coronavirus, give the Daily Mirror its headline. "Please stay at home for them," she said.
Image caption "Stay at home" is also the message on the front of the i newspaper. It says the prime minister also joined in calling on the nation not to go out during what is forecast to be a sunny weekend for the UK.
Image caption Tighter lockdown restrictions could be on the way if people do not follow the rules over the warm weekend, the Telegraph reports. It says closing public parks could be one new measure.
Image caption The Sun launches a £1m "Who Cares Wins" appeal to help what it calls the heroes of the NHS. It says the appeal is in honour of nurses Aimee O'Rourke and Areema Nasreen - who both died in their 30s after contracting the coronavirus.
Image caption "We will beat this together" is the message the Queen will deliver to the nation on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says it is only the fifth time the monarch has addressed the country on TV outside of her Christmas message.
Image caption The Daily Express says the Queen is rallying the nation in its hour of need in a "rare and historic speech". The paper says it is only the fourth time she has delivered a special TV message.
Image caption Coronavirus testing in the UK is a "shambles", says the Guardian, with the government's pledge to deliver 100,000 tests a day "unravelling". The paper says the country lacks test kits, chemicals and components and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been making calls personally to try and secure supplies.
Image caption A key government adviser on the pandemic has said the UK has "painted itself into a corner" with no strategy to exit lockdown, The Times reports. Prof Graham Medley says it may have to consider allowing people to catch the virus "in the least deadly way possible" so they can recover and build immunity, according to the paper.
Image caption And the Daily Star says broadcaster Kate Garraway, who featured on the last series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, is "sick with worry" after her husband was taken into intensive care with the virus.

