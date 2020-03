Image caption

The Sunday Mirror calls for the UK to "protect our doctors and nurses" on its front page, alongside a photo of workers at London's Excel centre, which is being turned into a temporary hospital. The paper says medics are pleading for more protective masks and gowns to stop them becoming "sitting ducks". It quotes Dr Hisham El Khidir, cousin of one of the first UK doctors to die from the virus, saying more medics will lose their lives without better protection.