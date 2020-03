Image caption

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says the government is under fire for missing opportunities to acquire more medical ventilators to save people with respiratory difficulties caused by Covid-19. Ministers say 8,000 ventilators under order should be available over the next few weeks, on top of the more than 8,000 the NHS already has access to - but a total of 30,000 are required, according to the paper. However, several companies have said offers were not taken up to provide some of the additional machines needed, the paper reports.