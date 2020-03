Image caption

The government's decision to order the shutdown of bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses while announcing it will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic dominates the front pages. The Times reports that millions of workers who face being laid off as a result of coronavirus will have 80% of their wages paid for at least three months. The paper says the move is the government's latest attempt to prevent the UK economy from "collapsing" as increasingly stringent measures to tackle the virus are applied.