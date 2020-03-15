Newspaper headlines: 'Pull together' for elderly as virus sees banks act

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 March 2020
Image caption The Daily Express, citing a leaked Public Health England document, reports that the coronavirus crisis is expected to last until spring 2021 and put up to eight million Britons in hospital.
Image caption The Guardian leads on the suggestion in the same leaked document that 80% of Britons could become infected. The paper stresses that this was previously described as the "worst-case scenario", but the document "makes clear" that four in five people are "expected" to be infected. Prof Paul Hunter, an expert in epidemiology, tells the paper he thinks the virus will "dip" in the summer and "come back" in November.
Image caption Alongside a picture of the "unflappable" Queen - who it says is determined to "stay in London" throughout the pandemic - the Daily Mail urges readers to "pull together for our elderly". It says that "hundreds" of local groups have come together to help over-70s if they have to go into isolation.
Image caption The Daily Mirror launches a similar plea. It says charity Age UK has demanded "urgent action" to support the elderly, who could be "left without vital supplies".
Image caption Focusing on examples of community spirit brought about by the crisis, the Metro describes the "mutual aid" groups helping vulnerable neighbours with errands and shopping as an "army of caring Brits".
Image caption Like the Metro, the Sun features a picture of Nick Matthews, 59, who died on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19, with his wife Mary. The paper says "millions of workers will remain at home" on what it calls "flu Monday".
Image caption Below a now familiar picture of empty supermarket shelves, the i also mentions the volunteer groups and offers its readers advice on "what you can do to help". Journalist Emma Jacobs says working from home "provides a window to the soul".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that people could be "taken into custody or fined £1,000" if they refuse to be tested for coronavirus or to be quarantined. Oncologist Prof Karol Sikora tells the paper that isolating over-70s would be a "big mistake" since a "healthy 71-year-old… has much less risk of needing ventilation than an obese 50-year-old smoker".
Image caption The Financial Times reports that the UK's response stands "in stark contrast" to the "draconian restrictions" imposed in many European countries. It says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged countries to coordinate border closures and suggested the EU "could not afford to risk the breakdown of the single market".
Image caption And the US central bank's pledge to pump $700bn into the American economy in the coming weeks represents a "money-printing programme not seen since the global financial crisis", says the Times. The paper features a picture of runners at the Bath half-marathon on its front page - including one woman wearing a facemask.
Image caption And the Daily Star unveils its own take on "spot the ball" - this time, with "bog roll". In red font below a picture of empty supermarket shelves, the paper decries that people are "still" panic-buying toilet paper, and dubs the situation "loo-dicrous".