Newspaper headlines: UK on 'war footing' as elderly face isolation

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 March 2020
Image caption Over-70s are to face a "stay at home order" to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the Sunday Express declares. It says the government's "dramatic plan" - likely to be introduced within 20 days - will see the elderly and anyone with pre-existing medical conditions "instructed to stay in strict isolation".
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says British industry has been put on a "war footing", with manufacturers being urged to make ventilators in an "unprecedented peacetime call to arms". Health Secretary Matt Hancock writes that "our generation has never been tested like this". The paper also reports that "entire families will soon be told to self-isolate" together and publishes a coronavirus "guide for you and your family".
Image caption And there's more militaristic language on the front page of the Sunday Mirror, which declares "war on the virus". The paper emphasises in bold that the isolation order for over-70s could apply for four months and reports that 8,000 private hospital beds "will be used to treat the UK's coronavirus patients".
Image caption The Sunday Times says the new rules for the elderly and whole families are expected to be imposed this week. A YouGov survey suggests that the public is "prepared" for the introduction of "draconian powers" like rationing, while, in a separate article, the paper claims that the Islamic State terror group has warned its followers to avoid Europe because of the virus. The paper's travel section also tells readers where they can find the "best of Italy"… in the UK.
Image caption And readers' eyes are drawn to the figure £2.4m on the Sunday People's front page - the amount that the "desperate" NHS could pay per day for private beds to tackle the coronavirus crisis, according to the paper.
Image caption The Observer says the NHS will "join forces" with private hospitals to tackle the outbreak. The paper also suggests that Brexit means the UK could have to "wait longer and pay more" to get hold of a vaccine.
Image caption And the Army will be brought in "to guard hospitals and supermarkets", according to the Mail on Sunday. The paper says emergency legislation will enable ministers to buy land "to free up room for extra graveyards", and also features advice on how readers can boost their immune systems.
Image caption The Daily Star is the only paper not to lead on coronavirus. Instead, referring to fears of unnamed "critics", it claims that facts relating to Princess Diana's death in 1997 have been "hidden" by French authorities.