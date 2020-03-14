Image caption

The Sunday Times says the new rules for the elderly and whole families are expected to be imposed this week. A YouGov survey suggests that the public is "prepared" for the introduction of "draconian powers" like rationing, while, in a separate article, the paper claims that the Islamic State terror group has warned its followers to avoid Europe because of the virus. The paper's travel section also tells readers where they can find the "best of Italy"… in the UK.