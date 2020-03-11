Newspaper headlines: Budget to pledge billions 'to beat coronavirus'

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 March 2020
Image caption The government's spending pledges as part of Wednesday's Budget announcement dominate the front pages. The Daily Mail reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil rescue packages for firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The same story is the lead in the Guardian, which says the chancellor's Budget will aim to ease the strain on an overstretched NHS and reassure "an increasingly nervous Britain" that the government can cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The i claims the chancellor will boost spending on UK infrastructure to the highest levels in half a century - with roads and railways set for a windfall.
Image caption Wednesday's Budget announcement will "signal the end of austerity", according to the Financial Times. It says Rishi Sunak's proposed rises in day-to-day public spending and infrastructure will mostly be funded by borrowing.
Image caption Some banks are to offer mortgage holidays and raise credit card limits to help people prevented from working by coronavirus, reports the Metro. It says NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland are among those who will offer customers relief.
Image caption The same story is the focus for the Daily Telegraph, which says the banks' decision to suspend mortgage payments for up to three months comes amid fears the virus could plunge the UK into recession.
Image caption The Times splashes on the news that health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus. The paper claims the Tory MP had met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception at No 10 with Boris Johnson.
Image caption The NHS will be able to test up to 10,000 people per day as it ramps up its coronavirus checks, according to the Daily Express. The paper says laboratories have been processing around 1,500 tests every day but health officials anticipate thousands more people will soon need to be tested.
Image caption Away from coronavirus, the Daily Mirror claims the Parole Board is to consider releasing Jon Venables, one of the killers of toddler James Bulger.
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on quotes from Harvey Weinstein, which surfaced in unsealed court documents, who allegedly said that Friends star Jennifer Aniston "should be killed" after wrongly believing she had accused him of groping her.