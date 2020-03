Image caption

The Times adds that anyone who has returned from affected areas of Italy, or is about to, has now been told by the Department of Health to self-isolate for 14 days - even if no symptoms are apparent. Separately, the paper reports that Trevor Phillips, the former head of Britain's equalities watchdog, has been suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia. Mr Phillips has said there is no suggestion that he has done anything unlawful. A Labour Party spokeswoman said the party "takes all complaints about Islamophobia extremely seriously and they are fully investigated".