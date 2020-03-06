Newspaper headlines: 'Menu of options' to fight 'killer bug'

By BBC News Staff
Image caption A glamorous shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at an event in London last night is juxtaposed with the news of the UK's first coronavirus death on the Times' front page. The paper reports that medical officials have drawn up a "menu of options" to delay the spread of the virus.
Image caption The news of the patient's death is plastered across the front page of the Daily Express - along with the same photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan, who it says "sparkle in the reign". Above its lead story on coronavirus, a red box tallies up the number of British cases, which now stands at 116.
Image caption In a similar vein, the Daily Express also leads on the death of the patient - a woman in her 70s - while also finding room for the picture of the royal couple, whom it says were "back for [the] first time since Megxit".
Image caption The Sun stresses that the woman had neither been abroad nor had contact with other patients, so had "picked up the bug in Britain".
Image caption The Daily Mirror dubs coronavirus a "killer bug", and laments that Coronation Street has been "hit" by the outbreak, noting that an actor "is self-isolating after returning from abroad".
Image caption A red banner draws readers of the Daily Telegraph to "Sport's coronavirus crisis", warning that there could be a Premier League "fan ban" within "weeks". Its top story leads on the announcement that patients with mild cases of coronavirus "will be told to stay at home" to ease pressure on the NHS.
Image caption The Guardian adopts a somewhat military tone as it says the government "escalated its response to the threat" by announcing that anyone returning from Italy should self-isolate and that some patients should be treated at home.
Image caption The i splashes a picture of a woman walking past a green NHS coronavirus "pod", where people who believe they may be suffering from the virus can speak to medical staff. The paper reports that half of cases in the UK are "most likely to occur in a three-week period".
Image caption There's an international take on the front page of the Financial Times, which says the US has "hit out" at counties for introducing export barriers to stem trade in medical supplies. Peter Navarro, a senior US official, tells the paper: "In a global public health emergency, the US is alone."
Image caption A picture of the Duchess of Sussex linking arms with her husband dominates the Daily Mail's front page as the accompanying headline says: "Look who's back to say goodbye." Its lead story focuses on the "scandal" involving the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. A court found him responsible for the abduction and forced return of two of his daughters.
Image caption And the Daily Star says the question David Bowie put to the world back in 1971 can finally be answered, because scientists now "have evidence of life on Mars". Researchers have discovered "molecules on the planet that also occur in mushrooms", it reports.