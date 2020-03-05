Newspaper headlines: Fears for MPs as UK nears 'point of no return'

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 March 2020
Image caption "The point of no return" is the dramatic declaration on the front page of the Daily Mail as it explains that the UK is "on the brink of a critical new phase" of the "coronavirus crisis". Government ministers will now change their strategy from trying to contain the virus's spread to delaying the peak of the epidemic "until the spring or summer".
Image caption There is similarly scary rhetoric from the Daily Express which warns that "nothing can stop" the spread of coronavirus in Britain. Referring to what it calls a "grim forecast" from England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty, it cautions that the virus will "inevitably claim lives".
Image caption The Guardian hones in on the government being "accused of secrecy" after Public Health England decided to "stop providing daily updates on the location of new infections". It quotes a former PHE director saying that the data should be shared "as much as possible" to ensure the public plays its part.
Image caption Three of the latest coronavirus cases were already NHS patients, sparking fears that the virus could be spreading in hospitals, the Daily Telegraph reports. It is also one of the few papers to squeeze news of Flybe's imminent collapse onto its front page, firmly linking the "rising panic in the airline industry" with a coronavirus-related fall in flight bookings.
Image caption And 007 is the "latest coronavirus casualty," cries the Metro. It bemoans the news that the release of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been bumped back by seven months "amid fears over the spread of Covid-19 in crowds". Looking for a suitable Bond-related headline, the paper's sub-editors have opted for "Dr Says No".
Image caption "Bond falls victim to virus" declares the Daily Mirror alongside a picture of Daniel Craig - as it also splashes on the delay of the "billion dollar" film, which was originally meant to be released next month. But it won't take in anywhere near that predicted billion dollars if cinemas are left empty worldwide.
Image caption A much-used picture in today's papers of a woman in a face mask walking past a poster promoting the No Time to Die movie is front and centre on the Times. But the paper leads with the line that Parliament "may be suspended for five months" to stop MPs from spreading coronavirus.
Image caption A picture of a health worker taking a swab from a patient in a drive-through testing facility dominates the i's front page. The paper leads on the increase in the number of cases in the UK coinciding with Italy shutting schools.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that the UK's economic growth prospects will be downgraded in the 11 March Budget as a result of a "post-Brexit crackdown on EU immigration". The chancellor will have "less money to spend on public services than if the prime minister had approved a more liberal regime", the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Star claims that the founder of a Dorset-based bus company has warned potential job applicants that they must be able to "cope" with "politically incorrect banter". Appealing to fans of 1970s sitcoms among the paper's readership, the headline is "Off the buses" with fictional bus inspector Blakey portrayed with a speech bubble saying "I hate you snowflakes".
Image caption The Sun leads on claims from the ex-boyfriend of lottery winner Gillian Bayford about his "lousy life" with her. It comes two days after a court accepted her plea of guilty to the charge of behaving threateningly and abusively towards him.