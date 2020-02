Image caption

Wednesday's front pages focus on the accelerated spread of the coronavirus across Europe, after several countries confirmed their first cases and the death toll in Italy rose on Tuesday to 11. The Times lead says ministers are now finalising contingency plans for the UK, which it says include the closure of schools, restricting movement around the country and quarantining families. It adds that people with severe coughs and fevers will be tested in GP surgeries even if they have not travelled abroad.