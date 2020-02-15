Newspaper headlines: 'Valentine tragedy' and No 10 vows to 'scrap licence fee'

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 February 2020
Image caption The death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack features on most of the front pages, including the Sunday Mirror. The 40-year-old, who was found at her home in London, had taken her own life, a lawyer for the family said.
Image caption The Sunday People dedicates its entire front page to an image of Flack. She stood down from the dating show after she was charged with assaulting her partner in December, a claim she denied. She was due to stand trial next month.
Image caption Flack's estranged boyfriend, Lewis Burton, had posted a "gushing" Valentine's message to her on Friday, the Daily Star Sunday notes. Tributes have poured in from across the showbiz world.
Image caption The Sunday Express also leads on the Flack story, while featuring an image of Princess Charlotte and her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has spoken of her parental guilt.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday describes Catherine's interview as an "unprecedented insight" into her personal life. Calling it one of the most intimate interviews ever given by a senior royal, the paper says Catherine reveals she suffers constant guilt over juggling motherhood and work.
Image caption In other news, Downing Street has vowed to scrap the BBC licence fee and make viewers pay a subscription, according to the Sunday Times. The paper reports that the corporation could be compelled to downsize, sell off most of its radio stations and "massively curtail" its online presence.
Image caption Anyone suffering flu-like symptoms could be ordered to self-isolate for a fortnight if the number of coronavirus cases in the UK hits the hundreds, the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper says it would mark a "dramatic shift" in the government's strategy in tackling the virus.
Image caption And finally, the Observer reports that the new attorney general is a member of a "controversial" religious sect which venerates its founder despite allegations he was a serial sexual predator. Suella Braverman, who replaced Geoffrey Cox in this week's cabinet reshuffle, is a mitra - sanskrit for friend - within the Triratna order, one of Buddhism's larger sects, says the paper.

