Newspaper headlines: 'No EU concessions' and 'Johnson's private fury'

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 February 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson is "privately infuriated" with what he sees as an EU attempt to "frustrate" a free-trade deal, the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper says the PM believes Brussels "has unilaterally been 'changing the terms'" of the deal agreed last year. It comes after Britain officially left the bloc on Friday night and as Mr Johnson prepares to begin negotiations over the UK's future relationship with the EU.
Image caption The prime minister is to "set the tone for an assertive post-Brexit Britain" on Monday, the Sunday Express says as it shows Mr Johnson bonging a gong at 23:00 GMT on Friday - as the UK left the EU. The PM intends to offer Brussels a "take-it-or-leave-it" offer, the paper says.
Image caption British diplomats have been told to sit apart from their EU counterparts in new advice issued by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Sunday Times reports. The paper says diplomats have been "ordered to make an immediate break with their former EU allies". It adds that a leaked telegram issued last week told the UK's overseas representatives to "adopt a stance as a confident independent country".
Image caption The Observer says Boris Johnson is intent on pursuing a "hardline trade deal" as he prepares to launch negotiations over Britain's future ties to the EU. The paper says Mr Johnson looks set for "yet another uncompromising battle with the remaining 27 nations" of the bloc.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports messages sent between the Duke of York and a confidante in 2011 questioned the mental health of one of his accusers, Virginia Giuffre. The paper says it has seen copies of messages which branded Ms Giuffre a "sick girl". The Duke declined to comment, the paper says. The Mail also reports claims by an actress that she was seduced by Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger aged 15. Rae Dawn Chong tells the Mail Mr Jagger did not know her age at the time of the alleged fling - the paper says Sir Mick declined to comment.
Image caption Another royal story leads the Sunday Mirror which says Prince Charles flew 125 miles by helicopter - to talk about lowering aircraft emissions. The paper says the flight cost £12,000 and incurred a carbon footprint of 2.5 tonnes.
Image caption Police are to make a fresh appeal for people to step forward with information regarding the death of a man at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore 19 years ago, according to the Sunday People. The paper says Det Chief Insp Stephen Jennings will tell a new Channel 4 documentary he believes Stuart Lubbock "was raped and murdered" in 2001 - but he does not state who may be a potential suspect. Mr Barrymore has always denied any involvement in the death.
Image caption Axed reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother could be revived on Channel 4 as part of a re-boot starring controversial figures who want to reinvent their public image, the Daily Star Sunday reports. The comeback would "help fallen stars", the paper claims. It says secret discussions have been going on for a month.