The Daily Express sticks to the royal theme, with a survey apparently revealing the "crisis of public confidence facing the Royal Family" and its future role, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as full-time royals. A trail at the bottom of the page suggests that the Windsors will always have a home with the Express - it promises more on the story on pages 4, 5, 6 and 7 and then adds "Plus Kate's royal cuties pages 16&17".