The i newspaper calls Mr Trump the planet's "no 1 climate change denier" over his comments. The paper says that in his keynote speech on the summit's opening day, Mr Trump extolled the benefits of oil and gas. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Ms Thunberg "rebuked" the president in her own speech, the paper adds, saying: "Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fuelling the flames."