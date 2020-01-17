Newspaper headlines: 'Alarm' over school isolation booths and 'Mugxit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 January 2020
Image caption There's a range of different stories on Saturday's front pages, with no one story dominating. The Guardian reports the children's commissioner for England has said schools are converting toilet blocks and classrooms to build isolation booths to accommodate "disruptive" pupils. The paper says campaigners warn excessive use of the practice could be putting young people's mental health at risk.
Image caption The Times reports that a senior police officer has admitted his force ignored the sexual abuse of girls by Pakistani grooming gangs for decades because it was afraid of increasing "racial tensions", according to a watchdog. The paper says it has seen a confidential report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct that follows a five-year investigation.
Image caption First it was Brexit, then we had Megxit, and now the Sun brings us "Mugxit". The paper says the Sussex brand is "taking a bashing with Harry and Meghan souvenirs dumped in bargain bins" near Windsor Castle. Tea towels are 70% off in one store, according to the tabloid.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports violent offenders, burglars and thieves "are being allowed to escape prosecution" if they agree to rehabilitation as part of a scheme that could be rolled out nationwide. The paper says 10 police forces have adopted the programme so far, in which offenders are offered four months' rehabilitation, to which they must agree, in return for prospective charges being dropped.
Image caption "Bong out of order," the Daily Express puns, as it reports the £500,000 bill for Big Ben to ring on 31 January, the day the UK is set to leave the EU, is 35 times more than it cost at New Year. It says members of the public have already donated £228,000 into a fund to meet the expense.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a segment from Thursday's BBC Question Time, in which actor Laurence Fox clashed with an audience member who said the way the Duchess of Sussex had been treated in the press was racist. The paper says the "extraordinary row exploded on to social media amid simmering national tensions over the duchess's departure".
Image caption The Daily Mirror carries an interview with ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, or Gazza, on its front page. In it, Gascoigne says he has turned his life around thanks to what the paper describes as "anti-booze pellets sewn into his stomach".
Image caption The i reports the government is considering scrapping the eastern branch of HS2 to "stop costs ballooning". It says terminating the Birmingham-Leeds link would "outrage northern leaders". The prime minister's decision on the future of the project is expected next month, according to the paper.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on the death of former Heartbeat actor Derek Fowlds, who has died aged 82. TV favourite Basil Brush led tributes to his co-star, the paper says, who described Fowlds in a tweet as "my best friend ever".