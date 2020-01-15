Newspaper headlines: Kate the 'dazzling duchess' and Putin's Kremlin revamp

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 January 2020
Image caption "Keep calm and curry on", is the Metro's take on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Bradford on Wednesday. Their first public engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan announced they would step back as full-time royals saw them visit a restaurant and meet community leaders.
Image caption The royal visit is also mentioned on the Daily Mail's front page, which dubs Kate the "dazzling duchess". The paper's top story reports a call by NHS leaders for betting firms to end "shameful" promotional "bribes" that are fuelling a mental health crisis among gambling addicts.
Image caption Police have been accused of "decriminalising cannabis by the back door", says the Daily Telegraph after its analysis found up to two thirds of people caught with the drug are let off with "community resolutions", which do not result in a criminal record.
Image caption The Financial Times features an interview with German chancellor Angela Merkel, who says "Brexit is a wake-up call" when it comes to Europe's place in the world. For its lead, the FT reports Vladimir Putin has begun "a sweeping revamp" of Russia's leadership, that could allow him to cling on to power after his presidential term ends in 2024.
Image caption The Russian president's move to "extend his powers" also features in the Guardian. Its lead story reports a "furious backlash" from doctors and nurses over apparent government plans to scrap the four-hour waiting target for A&E units in England.
Image caption The Times' top story reports that tens of thousands of high earners will receive a pension tax windfall under government plans to solve a staffing crisis among NHS doctors.
Image caption Ant McPartlin will give his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31m - half his £50m fortune - reports the Sun, a pay-out it says is "one of the biggest celebrity divorce settlements in British history".
Image caption The Daily Express reports fears of senior government ministers that "killjoy" Remainers have plotted to try and stop Big Ben's bell chiming on 31 January - the day Britain formally leaves the EU.
Image caption The widower of PC Sharon Beshenivsky has told the Daily Mirror of his relief after the arrest of a man in Pakistan, who was wanted over his wife's killing in Bradford, in 2005.
Image caption The increasing popularity of electric cars could lead to mass power cuts, warns a report quoted by the i.