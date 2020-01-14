Newspaper headlines: 'Markle vs Markle' and PM targets crime gangs

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 January 2020
Image caption The Duchess of Sussex is seen for the first time since the "'Megexit' crisis exploded" says the Sun as it features pictures of Meghan leaving her Canadian retreat on Vancouver Island on a seaplane.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's splash says the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, is prepared to testify against her in court over claims the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published one of her private letters to him.
Image caption "Markle vs Markle" is the Daily Mail's take on reports Thomas Markle will be the "star witness" against Meghan's legal claim against its sister paper.
Image caption Boris Johnson will lead a new law and order taskforce aimed tackling violence, surging knife crime levels and "county lines" gangs, reports the Times' top story.
Image caption Britain has failed to pass on the details of 75,000 convictions of foreign criminals to their home EU countries and "concealed" the error, the Guardian reports in an exclusive.
Image caption "British mature set to pay the price for HS2", is the headline of the i's top story, which suggests 1,000 of the UK's ancient woodlands are under threat from developers.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Boris Johnson's "extraordinary" call for a public fundraising campaign to allow Big Ben to chime as the UK leaves the EU on 31 January.
Image caption The Metro leads with the news that Cornish aristocrat Ollie Williams has quit Love Island, ITV2's reality television programme, after just three days. It comes after photos emerged apparently exposing him as a big game trophy hunter - although he says he quit because he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend.
Image caption Sticking with the theme of trophy hunting, a host of celebrities including the actor Sir David Jason and the singer Liam Gallagher have backed the Daily Mirror's campaign for a ban of the bloodsport.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with Storm Brendan and the 121mph gales battering Britain.
Image caption France, Germany and the UK are closer to scrapping the Iran nuclear accord as tensions rise between the west and the Islamic republic, says the Financial Times.

