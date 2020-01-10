Newspaper headlines: Queen gives '72-hour deadline to resolve rift'

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 January 2020
Image caption The front pages continue to be dominated by the questions about future roles for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Daily Express reports that the Queen will offer her grandson "a generous deal" by allowing the couple to step back as senior royals but still give them funding.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims the Queen has ordered the row to be resolved within the next 72 hours, before Prince Harry returns to Canada to be with Meghan and their child. It says the monarch has told courtiers to find a solution by Tuesday, ahead of the duke's next public appearance later in the week.
Image caption The Queen is also the focus for the Daily Mirror, which says she will steady the ship after Prince Harry and Meghan's "bombshell".
Image caption "The frown" is the headline in the Sun, which says the Queen was "showing the strain" as she was pictured for the first time since the couple's shock announcement.
Image caption The Times says Palace aides have been forced to reassure Prince Harry and Meghan that they are not being "driven out" of the Royal Family. It quotes ITV news presenter Tom Bradby, who the couple publicly revealed their struggles to in October, as saying they felt "ignored and isolated".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on its own poll, which it says shows the public anger at the "shoddy" treatment of the Queen by Prince Harry and Meghan. It also says that a majority of people believe the couple should be evicted from their Windsor cottage and pay back the £2.4m spent on refurbishing it.
Image caption Away from the royals, the i weekend says weapons manufacturers are set to cash in on the new arms race in the Middle East. The paper says Britain and the US are leading the sales.
Image caption The Guardian reports that the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion was placed on an a list of "extremist ideologies" by counter-terrorism police in south-east England. The papers says the guide was aimed at police officers and teachers who, by law, have to report concerns about radicalisation.
Image caption The Boeing crisis has "deepened", according to the FT Weekend, which says US politicians lined up to attack the company over the latest revelations about its safety culture. The paper also says a big supplier announced it was making thousands of staff redundant.
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on Loose Women's Linda Robson, who revealed on the show that she had been suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder which led her to bathe four times a day.