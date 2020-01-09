Newspaper headlines: Royal Family 'crisis talks' and jet 'hit by missile'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 January 2020
Image caption Nearly all Friday's front pages lead with the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they plan to step back as senior royals. The Daily Mail says the Queen was "forced" to phone Prince Harry, while Meghan left for Canada on Thursday to rejoin their son, Archie.
Image caption "Harry up and go," puns the Metro, which says the "heartbroken" Queen wants a "quickie split". It says she told the couple to "hurry up and cement their future outside the Royal Family, during crisis talks by phone".
Image caption "Charles threatens to halt Harry and Meghan's cash," is the lead headline in the Times. It says the Prince of Wales could stop funding the pair if they step away from royal duties entirely. He made it clear he would not be writing his son a "blank cheque", according to the paper.
Image caption "Meg's mugged us orf!" says the Sun. The Royal Family were locked in crisis talks on Thursday night, the paper says, as the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William held a "tense four-way phone call".
Image caption The Daily Express reports that the "furious" Queen ordered Harry and Meghan to sort out their future "within days not weeks" and told Palace aides to find a "workable solution" at once.
Image caption "Naff orf Harry," says the Daily Star, which describes the prince as "petulant". The paper says people have demanded the pair pay back £2.4m of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their home, Frogmore Cottage.
Image caption The other big story making Friday's front pages is the plane crash in Iran. The Guardian says Western officials believe the passenger jet, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, was accidentally shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.
Image caption "Iran plane 'shot down by missile'," says the i newspaper. It reports satellite evidence suggests two missiles were launched before the crash that killed all 176 people on board. Iran dismissed the "illogical rumours", the paper says.
Image caption Also leading on the same story, the Financial Times says US President Donald Trump feared something "very terrible" had happened on the Kyiv-bound plane. "It is a tragic thing. Somebody could have made a mistake, the other side could have made a mistake," Mr Trump said. "It had nothing to do with us."