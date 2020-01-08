Newspaper headlines: 'Bombshell' after Harry and Meghan 'quit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 January 2020
Image caption There's only one story in town on Thursday's front pages: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing they will step back as "senior" royals and work to become financially independent. "Megxit", the Sun declares it, as the paper says the announcement left Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, "incandescent with rage".
Image caption "Harry and Meghan quit the Firm," reads the front page of the Daily Telegraph. It says the "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" statement left the Queen and royal aides "blindsided" as they had only very recently been made aware of the Sussexes' intentions.
Image caption The Times says the Queen was understood to be very disappointed that the couple rushed to put out the "personal message". The paper says it is the second blow to the Royal Family in as many months after the Duke of York stepped down from his public role after a "disastrous" Newsnight interview over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Image caption The Metro says the move follows "mounting speculation about the couple, including fears for their mental health and claims of a rift between Harry and Prince William".
Image caption The Guardian says the announcement from the couple comes after "a period marked by open hostilities with the media over claimed intrusion and bullying."
Image caption "Queen's fury as Harry and Meghan say: We quit," is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail in its "bombshell special issue".
Image caption "They didn't even tell the Queen," says the Daily Mirror. It reports that Buckingham Palace only discovered Harry and Meghan's plans when the couple released their statement.
Image caption "Prince quits," says the i newspaper. It says the monarchy is facing the most "turbulent time" since the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII.
Image caption The Daily Express says the Queen was left "dismayed" by the "shock announcement."
Image caption Departing from the rest of the front pages, the Daily Star leads on a "crustie crusade". It reports that swapping meat for "pond scum" could help protect the environment, according to scientists.
Image caption The royals make the second story in the Financial Times but the paper's top story is the confrontation between the US and Iran. "Trump steps back from brink with measured reaction to Iran strikes," its headline reads, as it reports the US President signalled he would not respond militarily to Iran's attack on American forces in Iraq.