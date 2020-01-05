Newspaper headlines: White House threat and PM's Iran 'tightrope'

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 January 2020
Image caption "Attack the White House," is the Daily Mirror's headline as it reports comments by an Iranian MP who said the country could attempt to strike the presidential residence, in Washington DC. The paper claims Iran's response to the US killing of army chief Qasem Soleimani could put "a bounty on Donald Trump's head".
Image caption The Times reports comments from a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's international force who says British soldiers could become "collateral damage" in attacks against the US. The paper says the person claimed there were very clear targets identified and that they urged the UK "to not stand with this Trump regime".
Image caption The Guardian says pressure is growing on President Trump to justify the air strike last week on General Soleimani moments after the Iranian arrived in Baghdad, Iraq. The paper says US foreign minister Mike Pompeo has "failed to quell scepticism" over the claim America faced imminent attack.
Image caption "Get your troops out", says the Metro, which reports the verdict of Iraqi MPs who voted to expel all foreign troops based in the country. It notes Iraq's parliament also voted to deny use of the country's airspace.
Image caption The Sun says there are "no tears for a terrorist" as it reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on the crisis over Gen Soleimani's killing. The paper says Mr Johnson said Britain would "not lament" the Iranian's death but called for "de-escalation from all sides".
Image caption The PM is walking a tightrope over the Iran crisis, the Daily Mail says. The paper notes Mr Johnson "finally" breaks his silence after his 12-day Caribbean holiday but now backs President Trump while also urging calm.
Image caption The Daily Express also reports Mr Johnson's statement and says the PM has spoken with Mr Trump as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Image caption "Do not dare to strike at us," is the Daily Telegraph's front page headline on the Iran crisis. The paper says the prime minister's first intervention since the US strike saw him seek to mediate between the US and a "more cautious Europe".
Image caption The FT splashes the announcement by Iran that it will roll back on a deal to limit its enrichment of uranium - needed for nuclear weapons. The paper says the move came hours after hundreds of thousands turned out in Iran's holiest city Mashhad to mourn Qasem Soleimani.
Image caption The i paper says the budget for the HS2 high-speed rail link is now "out of control". It claims the route could now cost taxpayers £40bn more than expected.
Image caption The first British cosmonaut Helen Sharman has said she believes aliens do exist, according to the Daily Star. It says Ms Sharman has claimed extra terrestrials "could be living among us here on Earth".