  • 4 January 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain after a 12-day Caribbean holiday to confront the growing Iran crisis, the Mail on Sunday says. On its front page, the paper reports there is rising anger among ministers over the lack of warning from the US prior to its drone strike on Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Image caption "Trapped in a tinderbox," is the Sunday Times' headline as it reports British troops in Iraq will be given increased firepower to protect themselves and guard UK diplomats amid the growing threat of a revenge attack by Iran. Mr Johnson's return, the paper says, cannot come a moment too soon for senior officials who have "expressed incredulity" at No 10's slow reaction to the crisis.
Image caption Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ordered two Royal Navy warships in the Gulf to protect British-flagged vessels, the Sunday Telegraph says. The paper reports the government spent most of Saturday "split between hawks and doves" and that Boris Johnson now faces "the biggest foreign policy crisis of his premiership".
Image caption Thousands attended a funeral procession for General Suleimani in Baghdad and Tehran, the Observer reports. It says calls to avenge the military chief's death have mounted and the US case for his killing called into question.
Image caption The Sunday People leads on the same story. It says the SAS will be sent to Iraq to evacuate Britons in danger. Inside, the paper says 50 members of the SAS and the Royal Navy's special boat service are being sent to Iraq.
Image caption "Red alert for British tourists," says the Daily Express as it reports Foreign Office advice for Britons in the UAE and Israel to be vigilant while those in Iraq and Iran should leave immediately.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror splashes an exclusive about serial killer Levy Bellfield, who murdered Milly Dowler. The paper says has made "vile jail boasts" about other murders in letters from prison.
Image caption And according to the Daily Star, friends of Most Haunted star Derek Acorah fear the TV medium will make contact with them following his death. The 69-year-old died on Friday after a short illness - but one friend tells the paper it "won't be long before he makes himself known".