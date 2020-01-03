Newspaper headlines: 'World waits for Iran's revenge' and 'Gulf War 3'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 January 2020
Image caption "World waits for Iran's revenge," is the i Weekend's headline as it follows most of the Saturday papers in splashing news of the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani, who it calls Iran's second-most powerful leader.
Image caption The FT says the death of Soleimani, a senior commander of Iran's army, came in a targeted air strike near Baghdad airport in Iraq. The paper reports the killing came days after the US embassy in Iraq was targeted by Iran-backed militias.
Image caption "Britain braced for Iran revenge," says the Daily Mail. The paper reports concerns of security officials who fear UK citizens in the Gulf - or British troops in the region - could be in the firing line as Tehran plots retaliation.
Image caption The same story leads the Guardian, which highlights the decision by the Pentagon to order an additional 3,000 US troops to the Middle East following the strike.
Image caption The Sun describes Qasem Soleimani as "Iran's terror mastermind" and says his killing was greeted with a "Twitter celebration" by US President Donald Trump. "Revenge is tweet" is its headline.
Image caption "Gulf War 3 fear" is the front page headline of the Daily Mirror, which speculates that Britain's status as a close ally of the US could see it dragged into a fresh conflict in the Middle East.
Image caption American citizens in Iraq have been advised to leave the country, the Times says. The paper notes how US President Donald Trump claimed following the air strike that Qasem Soleimani had been responsible for "the deaths of millions" and that his killing was an effort to "stop a war".
Image caption "On the brink of war," says the Daily Express, which also runs a newly portrait of the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George on its front page.
Image caption The Daily Star avoids news from the Middle East with a report on its front page of a sexism storm following comments by former 007 actor George Lazenby.