Newspaper headlines: 'Decade to save Earth' and 2020 'wave of optimism'

By BBC News Staff
  • 31 December 2019
Image caption "A decade to save the world," declares the front-page headline of the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that Prince William has launched a major environmental prize in a bid to save the planet from climate change. It quotes him as saying that the next 10 years "present us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of action to repair the Earth".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on the same warning from Prince William, who says humanity risks irreparably damaging the Earth through climate change. His intervention came after Britain recorded its hottest December day and unprecedented wildfires tore across Australia.
Image caption The Times strikes a more upbeat tone, saying the UK will enter the new year on a "wave of optimism". The paper says Britons are becoming more optimistic about the economy as Brexit uncertainty lifts. Polling conducted for the paper found that one in five people expect to be richer by the end of the year, while two-thirds expect to end 2020 at least as well off as they are now.
Image caption In a similar vein, Boris Johnson has used his New Year speech to herald an upcoming "decade of prosperity", the Daily Express reports. The paper says the prime minister hailed the 2020s as a new chapter for the UK.
Image caption Elsewhere, protesters in Iraq dealt a symbolic blow to the US by storming its embassy compound in Baghdad and trapping diplomats inside, while chanting "death to America", reports the Guardian. The paper describes it as a "humiliating day" for Washington, in which hundreds of supporters of Iraqi Shia militias besieged the US compound.
Image caption The i leads on the military being called in to help emergency workers deal with wildfires in Australia that are raging out of control. Helicopters and naval vessels were deployed to evacuate thousands of residents and tourists trapped on beaches, the paper says.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star says people have been complaining on the review website TripAdvisor that Mount Snowdon in north Wales is too steep. "Mount snowflake" is the paper's headline.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning