Newspaper headlines: Honours leak and 'troubling' police use of AI

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 December 2019
Image caption The Cabinet Office was accused of "endangering lives" after it accidentally published the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who received New Year's honours, reports the Sunday Times. The paper says the security breach was described as a "complete disaster" by Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of the Conservative Party.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads on news that police and government agencies would be required to publicly declare when they use artificial intelligence to fight crime under new proposals. Former head of MI5 Lord Evans of Weardale - who is overseeing an official review of AI use in the public sector - told the paper little was known about the increased use of the technology by the authorities.
Image caption A clampdown on illegal immigration was relaxed because ministers feared the Queen believed it could affect the polo season, according to claims in the Mail on Sunday. The paper reports that the Home Office had planned to close a loophole that granted special visas to foreigners working in the sport amid fears it was being used as a "back door" for low-skilled migrants to enter the country.
Image caption In Brexit news, the Sunday Express reports that the EU "will be the loser" if the European Commission fails to make a trade and security deal with Britain by the end of 2020. The paper claims the warning from two senior European politicians is the "first crack" in the united front being presented by the EU's 27 members ahead of negotiations between the two sides.
Image caption The Prison and Probation Service in England and Wales paid out more than £85m over three years in legal claims, according to the Observer. The paper says the claims - for incidents including violence against prison staff and prisoners - will put renewed pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to solve the prisons "crisis".
Image caption Jack Shepherd, dubbed the speedboat killer by the press, is planning a wedding from jail, despite being married, according to the Sunday Mirror. Shepherd was jailed earlier this year for manslaughter after Charlotte Brown died when she was thrown from his boat when it capsized.
Image caption "Why did cops secretly keep my baby's organs?" asks the headline on the Sunday People. The paper says a mother's fight will open the floodgates for hundreds of families.

