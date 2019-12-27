Newspaper headlines: 'Ordinary heroes' honoured as George Michael's sister dies

  • 27 December 2019
Image caption "Ordinary heroes," says the i Weekend, which reports the New Year Honours list. Among those given awards are people with "inspiring stories of resilience, courage and devotion," it says, including charity organisers and foster parents.
Image caption A New Year honour for the former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders has been described as a "reward for failure," according to the Times. The paper says Dame Alison was condemned by MPs for failing to get to grips with problems over the disclosure of evidence in sex-offence cases.
Image caption The death of George Michael's sister on Christmas Eve leads the Daily Mirror. It says her passing comes exactly three years since her brother's death.
Image caption George Michael's sister Melanie "never got over loss of pop star" brother, says the Daily Star.
Image caption The Sun sticks with the same story and says Melanie, 59, had been ill and was discovered by her sister on Christmas Day at home in Hampstead, London.
Image caption A fresh Brexit row leads the Daily Express, which says a top official in Brussels has threatened to extend the UK's transition out of EU regulations. It says European Commission President Ursela von der Leyen questioned the current timeframe of next December.
Image caption Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tells the Guardian he left his role and stood down as an MP at this month's election due to a "brutal and hostile" atmosphere within the party.
Image caption Half of middle-aged Britons have "very high" waist measurements, putting them at risk of diabetes and cancer, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says 61% of women aged 55 to 64 have waists that are too big.
Image caption Amazon faces further regulatory hurdles as it bids to buy food delivery rival Deliveroo. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will now proceed to a more in-depth review of the proposed tie-up, which it warned could lead to higher prices.