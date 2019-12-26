Newspaper headlines: Fury at fox-killing lawyer and MI6 HQ plans 'lost'

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 December 2019
Image caption Fury at prominent lawyer Jolyon Maugham, who admitted to beating a fox caught in his chickens' net to death with a baseball bat, leads the Daily Mail. The paper says the RSPCA is now looking into Mr Maugham's Boxing Day confession, which the lawyer made on Twitter.
Image caption "Skyfail," is the Sun's headline as the paper reveals secret blueprints of the MI6 headquarters in London went missing during building work. The paper claims construction giant Balfour Beatty will now no longer renovate the building - which featured in James Bond film Skyfall - but the firm declined to comment.
Image caption Expanding waistlines are placing a burden on fire and rescue teams, the i paper reports. It says figures show crews have been called upon 2,000 times in three years to lift obese patients out of their homes.
Image caption Charities and health providers are demanding immediate action to solve the social care crisis, according to the Daily Express. The paper says groups are calling on Boris Johnson to make good on his election promises.
Image caption The scrapping of hospital parking charges for the sickest patients is claimed as a victory by the Daily Mirror. The paper says the government will stop charging frequent visitors to NHS hospitals as early as next April.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that one of the Church of England's leading figures could face a criminal inquiry after men claimed they were abused by him. The Telegraph says it has spoken to men who say Rev Jonathan Fletcher subjected them to years of abuse. A Wimbledon church has commissioned an independent review over the claims.
Image caption The soaring cost of out-of-court settlements by police forces is highlighted by the Guardian. It says dozens of forces have made payments totalling tens of millions of pounds in the last four years.
Image caption London's stock markets have had the slowest year for fundraising for a decade, according to the Financial Times. The paper says just 34 firms listed in the capital in 2019 - the lowest since the financial crisis.
Image caption The Daily Star says there are hopes for Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher - as it reports his wife has hinted his condition is improving. The driver has been receiving care since an horrific ski crash six years ago.