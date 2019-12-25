Newspaper headlines: Queen's 'two Christmases' and London Bridge hero awards

  • 25 December 2019
Image caption It was a tale of two Christmases for the Queen, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says she was "buoyed" after her great-grandchildren attended the Sandringham festive church service for the first time - but the absence of a poorly Prince Philip and the Duke of York cast a shadow.
Image caption A picture of a grinning Princess Charlotte is on the Daily Telegraph's front page. The paper says Charlotte and her brother Prince George charmed the crowds at Sandringham as they attended their first festive church service with the Royal Family.
Image caption Heroes who tackled London Bridge knifeman Usman Khan could receive awards in the New Year's Honours List, the Sun reports. They could be in line for the George Cross or the Queen's Gallantry Medal, the paper says.
Image caption State schools plan to recruit pupils in China, says the Times. The paper reports that the heads of high-performing schools are to lobby the government to change visa rules that ban them recruiting overseas. Families would not pay fees, the paper says, but rather the places would be funded by Chinese schools.
Image caption "Devastated," says the Mirror which reports the anguish of the British mother who saw her two children die in a Spanish swimming pool.
Image caption The i paper suggests it could be a green Christmas as Britons spend less in the Boxing Day sales due to environmental concerns. It cites research which shows two-thirds of shoppers intend to buy less this year than previously.
Image caption "To Gav and to hold," is the Daily Star's headline which reports fans of BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey were left convinced the show's Christmas cliffhanger means a new series could happen.