Newspaper headlines: Queen's 'bumpy' year and Caroline Flack trial

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 December 2019
Image caption Christmas Eve's front pages look ahead to the Queen's Speech. And the Daily Express paraphrases from an extract released by Buckingham Palace with the headline: "It's been a bumpy year."
Image caption The Queen is using her message to acknowledge a turbulent year for the Royal Family, the Daily Mail says.
Image caption As the Times sees it: "The remark is her public comments on a troubled 12 months that began with the Duke of Edinburgh's car accident at Sandringham, led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's clash with the media and ended with the Duke of York's calamitous interview about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein."
Image caption "One's pain," is the Daily Mirror's headline, as it points out the speech also addresses a difficult year for a nation polarised over Brexit. The Queen says in her message that faith and hope can "overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding".
Image caption Other papers lead on the court case involving former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who denies assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp. Its headline quotes the prosecution's version of Lewis Burton's 999 call, during which the court heard he said: "She's tried to kill me."
Image caption Under a similar headline, the Sun says Ms Flack wept in the dock as her case was sent to trial. Her solicitor told the court Mr Burton neither considered himself a victim, nor supported the prosecution.
Image caption Focusing on other news, the i says much of the country is on flood alert as river levels keep rising. The Environment Agency has warned many rivers have yet to reach their peak, the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on the sacking of Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in the wake of the crisis that followed the fatal crashes of two of its 737 Max airliners.