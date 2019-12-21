Newspaper headlines: World Cup 'hero' tributes and 'bong for Brexit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 December 2019
Image caption Several front pages feature tributes to 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters, after his death at 76. "A World Cup hero & true gent" is the Daily Star on Sunday's headline.
Image caption The Sunday People says the midfielder, who scored England's second goal in the final, was a "legend" and adds that he died after a "battle" with dementia.
Image caption With the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital, the Sunday Telegraph features a picture of other members of the Royal Family preparing for Christmas as Prince George stirs the pudding. The paper's lead story says that the Commons Speaker has given permission for Big Ben to ring out to mark Brexit at the end of January.
Image caption The same picture of Prince George appears on the front of the Sunday Express, but the paper's main story focuses on the prospects of a US-UK trade deal. "Now for the roaring twenties" says the paper, as it reports the US ambassador's promises of a post-Brexit boom.
Image caption In other news, the Mail on Sunday claims that former Labour MP Geoffrey Robinson has been referred to police by a House of Commons watchdog over alleged "irregularity" in payments he claimed for an 89-year-old friend working in his constituency office. The paper also repeats allegations that Mr Robinson was a spy for communist Czechoslovakia, which he denies.
Image caption A message in Tesco Christmas cards bought by a little girl has raised questions about the supermarket's use of forced prison labour in China, the Sunday Times claims. One card was already written on with a plea for help from prisoners in Shanghai, the paper alleges. Tesco says it would never allow prison labour and has halted production at the factory while it investigates.
Image caption "Justice at last" is the Sunday Mirror's headline, as it reports on the jailing of four child sex abusers who were part of a grooming gang in Telford, Shropshire. The paper says its 18-month investigation sparked the police inquiry and prosecution.
Image caption The Observer's main story says that the Home Office has been accused of ignoring 1,400 offers by local councils to house child refugees. It also reports that the BBC is considering restricting its journalists' use of Twitter, following criticism of the way some correspondents break stories and offer rapid analysis on social media.

