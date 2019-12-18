Newspaper headlines: MPs 'savage' Corbyn as PM warned of health 'crises'

  • 18 December 2019
Image caption Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer tells the Guardian he is "seriously considering" running to be Labour leader. He believes that "the case for a bold and radical Labour government" remains strong and that the party should "anchor" itself in that, the paper says.
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was "savaged" by MPs during a meeting, the Times reports. It says his assertion that the election result "was ultimately about Brexit" was met with anger - including from Jess Phillips MP, who said the first Labour candidate to lose in Great Grimsby since 1935 had "not had any commiseration or apology".
Image caption Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet "you ain't seen nothing yet", according to the Metro. The paper quotes him as saying: "We should have absolutely no embarrassment about saying we are a people's government, this is a people's cabinet."
Image caption Outside of party politics, the i says doctors are warning of respiratory problems, heart attacks and strokes linked to air pollution. It says health professionals want the government "to set legally binding targets on air quality".
Image caption In the Daily Express, the prime minister is being urged to end a hormone replacement therapy "drugs shortage scandal". The paper says "thousands of women" are calling for an end to what it calls the "agony" of the "drugs crisis".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Israeli police interrogations show Turkey "is allowing senior Hamas operatives to plot attacks against Israel from Istanbul." The paper claims that Hamas' deputy leader "travels freely to the country without fear of arrest" and that a dozen Hamas operatives have moved to Istanbul in the past year.
Image caption ITV stars are "furious" about Love Island host Caroline Flack's departure from the show after she was charged with assault, says the Sun. The paper claims she was "forced to quit" and that stars say ITV "failed to support her".
Image caption The Daily Mirror splashes on Whirlpool's recall of half a million washing machines. The paper says the manufacturer "sparked fury" by saying it will not replace them until early next year.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on a call for the use of terms such as "geek" and "nerd" to be made a hate crime.

