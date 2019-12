Image caption

A row over who was to blame for Labour's general election defeat is the focus of many of Monday's papers, while several feature images of Ben Stokes winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year. The Daily Telegraph reports potential Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry has been accused of calling voters "stupid" for not backing Labour - which she has strongly denied. The paper says the claim, made by former Don Valley MP Caroline Flint, has fuelled infighting over Corbyn loyalists blaming the public for the election result.