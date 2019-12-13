Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson's 'Christmas message of healing'

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 December 2019
Image caption Most of Saturday's front pages focus on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first speech in Downing Street after the Conservative's election win. "We did it" is the Mail's headline as it shows Mr Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds outside No 10 on Friday. The paper says he delivered a "Christmas message of healing" in his address.
Image caption "Let the healing begin" is The Times' soundbite from the PM's speech. The paper adds that he offered "an olive branch" to Remain voters in his address. Mr Johnson said he would not ignore those who opposed Brexit and asked for their help in building a new relationship with the European Union.
Image caption Meanwhile the Daily Express gets festive, re-wording Bing Crosby's White Christmas classic to say Mr Johnson is "dreaming of a re-United Kingdom".
Image caption The i weekend splash strikes a less positive note, warning of the "battle for the United Kingdom". Inside, the paper says Mr Johnson now faces "the daunting challenge" of maintaining the Union. The SNP won 48 of Scotland's 59 sets on Thursday, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to reiterate her calls for another Scottish independence referendum. The PM spoke with her by phone on Friday, saying he "remained opposed" to a second vote.
Image caption The Guardian says "next stop, Brexit", highlighting Mr Johnson's commitment to leave Europe in six weeks time. Its front page also says Jeremy Corbyn will step down as Labour leader early next year, following the party's defeat.
Image caption The Sun declares Mr Johnson's speech "Brexcellent". The PM told voters to take a Christmas break from Brexit, promising to leave the EU by 31 January as promised, the paper says.
Image caption The FT Weekend's lead considers what may happen next with Brexit. The paper cites cabinet ministers as predicting the PM could use his 80-seat majority to adopt "a softer approach" to leaving the EU. It claims senior Tories suggest he could extend the transition period beyond the deadline of December 2020.
Image caption Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror calls the election result a "catastrophe". The paper claims it's "time to start again" for the Labour Party. It says Labour grandees have urged Jeremy Corbyn to quit as leader immediately and called to start work straight away on rebuilding the party.
Image caption While the Daily Star reports Love Island host Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating following an incident at her north London home.

