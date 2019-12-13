Newspaper headlines: 'Rejoice for Boris' or the 'Nightmare before Xmas?'

  • 13 December 2019
Image caption The Tories are "set for the biggest win since Thatcher", says the Times, with the paper also declaring that the 2019 general election could be the "worst result for Labour in more than 80 years", if the exit poll is correct.
Image caption The Sun hails the prediction as a "crushing win for Bojo", and features a picture of Boris Johnson carrying his happy-looking dog Dilyn.
Image caption The Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn will "likely face pressure to quit" if Labour suffers the "crushing defeat" suggested by the general election 2019 exit poll.
Image caption The i newspaper says Labour was "shocked" by the "devastating" exit poll, with a "Blue tide" on course to hand Jeremy Corbyn's party its worst performance since 1935, if the prediction is correct.
Image caption The Daily Star takes a somewhat different approach with its election coverage, suggesting it "got comical" on polling day. It pokes fun at Labour's Diane Abbott for "sporting odd shoes" while out campaigning, and says the country has "gone to the dogs" with "Bozo The Clown" Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the country should "rejoice" if the exit poll is accurate, declaring that it would be a "thumping win" for Boris Johnson that would give the Conservatives a majority of 86.
Image caption A "#youthquake" turnout saw young people "queuing round the block" to cast their vote at one ballot box, according to the Metro.

