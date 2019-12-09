Newspaper headlines: 'Labour Brexit betrayal' and 'NHS waits cover up'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 December 2019
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on Boris Johnson's blitz of Labour's northern heartlands. The paper says the prime minister will accuse Jeremy Corbyn of "sticking two fingers up" to Leave voters.
Image caption The effort is Boris Johnson's "final push" for Labour voters to reject Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit plans, the Daily Telegraph reports. Mr Johnson is to describe Labour's Brexit position as a "great betrayal", the paper says.
Image caption Mr Johnson's visit to northern Labour-held seats also leads the Times, which says the PM will tour five Labour marginal constituencies including Sunderland.
Image caption The Daily Express describes Boris Johnson's final appeal to voters as a "last chance to save Brexit and Britain".
Image caption "Desperate", says the Daily Mirror as it reports a child with suspected pneumonia was left to sleep on the floor of an NHS hospital. The paper says there were no beds available for four-year-old Jack after a decade of Tory cuts.
Image caption The i reports a cover up of increasing NHS waiting times. The paper says NHS England has been accused of using misleading data to hide true numbers of those waiting for 12 hours or more in hospitals.
Image caption Labour plans to promise voters that it would put "money in your pocket", says the Guardian. The paper reports concerns that Labour has over-promised are set to be countered by leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image caption In what it describes as a "devastating special report", the Sun declares waking up to Jeremy Corbyn in No 10 would "just be the start of a... nightmare".
Image caption The Financial Times says it has seen a government document casting doubt on Boris Johnson's planned timetable for customs arrangements in Northern Ireland after Brexit. For its lead story the FT reports Beijing has ordered the removal of foreign-made computer equipment and software from government agencies in a blow to US tech firms.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that a controversial episode of the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers has been uploaded to the BritBox streaming service, despite a character using the n-word.

