  • 7 December 2019
Image caption An 11th-hour appeal for anti-Tory voters to vote tactically in Thursday's general election leads the Observer. The paper reports calls from senior Labour, Lib Dem and SNP figures for voters to ditch allegiances to deprive Boris Johnson of a majority.
Image caption The Daily Express carries a call from Boris Johnson: "Brexit is now up to you". The paper says the PM has warned the election "will be close" despite opinion polls suggesting a Tory lead.
Image caption A shake-up of immigration rules by Boris Johnson if he wins a majority at Thursday's poll leads the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says an Australian-style system will grant only temporary visas in industries which have specific labour shortages.
Image caption "Save us from a Friday 13th horror", says the Mail on Sunday, which carries what it describes as a "rallying cry" to voters from Boris Johnson. The paper also reports criticism of Labour by the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Jewish human rights organisation which questions Jeremy Corbyn's suitability to be PM.
Image caption Secret internal Labour Party files reveal its "failure to stamp out rampant anti-Semitism", the Sunday Times reports. The paper says its investigation finds the party is "still overwhelmed with complaints about anti-Jewish racism". Labour has said there is no place for anti-Semitism in the party and it is tackling the issue.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror side-steps the election to report the actor and I'm a Celebrity... contestant Cliff Parisi was jailed for bank robbery at the age of 19.
Image caption A former teacher who became involved in a country line drug gang tells the Sunday People she wants to go back to work.
Image caption And the Daily Star reports producers of I'm a Celebrity... have "snubbed" last year's stand-in presenter Holly Willoughby - despite calls from viewers to bring her back to the jungle. The ITV reality show has seen plummeting ratings, the paper notes.

