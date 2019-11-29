Newspaper headlines: 'Horror' and 'heroes' on London Bridge

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 November 2019
Image caption All of the front pages lead on the stabbing attack at London Bridge, which resulted in the deaths of two members of the public, and a further three being injured. "The incident played out in extraordinary scenes that prompted politicians to praise the bravery of members of the public and police," says the Guardian.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports Fishmongers' Hall, where the attack began, had been hosting an event for Learning Together, an initiative involving "professionals from the criminal justice sector and higher education". The BBC has blurred the image of one individual who helped apprehend the attacker at the request of the Metropolitan Police. Warning: the following front page displays a graphic image.
Image caption The Daily Mail praises the "bravery" of members of the public who witnessed the attack. The paper claims that one "hero" was a "jailed murderer on day release". Warning: the following front page displays a graphic image.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also applauds the "heroes of London Bridge". Warning: the following front page displays a graphic image.
Image caption The Times reports that the suspect was a "convicted terrorist" who had been "released from jail after agreeing to his movements being monitored".
Image caption The Daily Express hones in on the "horror" of the attack, also hailing "the heroes who stood up to terror". Warning: the following front page displays a graphic image.
Image caption The Sun reports that six City workers "selflessly risked their lives" to tackle the suspect. The BBC has blurred the image of one individual who helped apprehend the attacker at the request of the Metropolitan Police.
Image caption The Daily Star splashes on "workers [grappling]" the suspect and praises the "brave cops" at the incident.
Image caption The stabbing "[underlines] the growing security risk of UK elections", says the Financial Times. Quoting a think-tank director, it points out that the EU referendum and the 2017 general election were both preceded by terror incidents.

