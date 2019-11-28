Newspaper headlines: 'PM climate meltdown' and 'no justice for the 96'

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 November 2019
Image caption "Tories threaten 'biased' Channel 4", declares the Daily Telegraph, which reports Conservative fury at a decision to "ice block" Boris Johnson on the broadcaster's leaders' climate debate. Tory sources warned of a "day of reckoning" for C4 if the party wins a majority.
Image caption The i paper describes Boris Johnson's failure to show at the Channel 4 climate debate as a "meltdown". The paper also highlights Labour claims Mr Johnson is "side-stepping" an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil after he refused to commit to taking part.
Image caption "No justice for the 96", says Metro, which reports the acquittal of Hillsborough police commander David Duckenfield of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 football fans in 1989. The paper says campaigners believe justice is being denied to those who died.
Image caption "So who was to blame?" asks the Guardian which reports the anger of relatives after Thursday's verdict.
Image caption "Still no justice" is the Sun's main headline as it points out the Hillsborough investigation has cost £60m. "Shame on our nation", it adds.
Image caption It is a battle for the north for both the Tories and Labour, the Times declares. Boris Johnson is to enter a final push to "save Brexit" while Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to save Labour's seats in Leave-voting areas, the paper says.
Image caption Boris Johnson wrote working class men were "drunk, criminal and feckless" when he was a journalist, the Daily Mirror claims. The comments are "what he really thinks", the paper says.
Image caption Labour is accused of taking voters for fools, says the Daily Express, as it launches a "last-ditch" effort to win round voters.
Image caption Former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, who was falsely accused of being a killer by fraudster Carl Beech, has been awarded £500,000 compensation and a further £400,000 for legal costs by the Metropolitan Police, the Daily Mail reports.
Image caption The Daily Star carries pictures of Strictly celeb Kelvin Feltcher hugging his dance partner Oti Mabuse.
Image caption The FT leads on comments from the ex-head of carmaker Nissan, who says Japanese nationalists have hurt the firm, and a bumper pension payout for the CEO of Virgin Money.