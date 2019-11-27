Newspaper headlines: 'Proof NHS is for sale' and PM criticises austerity

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 November 2019
Image caption Labour's revelation of papers which it says "prove" the Tories want to allow access to the NHS as part of a future US trade deal leads the Guardian. The paper notes Boris Johnson vigorously denies the health service is up for sale.
Image caption "The proof", declares the Mirror which says the official-sensitive document shows the NHS is on the table. The paper devotes four pages of coverage to the story.
Image caption Boris Johnson has criticised austerity, according to the Daily Express. The paper says the PM signalled a break with the Tory past by claiming cuts were "not the right way forward" for Britain.
Image caption The Times reports a new YouGov analysis showing the PM is on course to secure a 68-seat majority at next month's election. The paper says the poll shows the Tories on 359 seats, Labour 211, the SNP 43 and Lib Dems 13 - if the election was held tomorrow.
Image caption The YouGov analysis also leads the Metro, which says the same poll correctly predicted the 2017 election outcome of a hung Parliament. It uses an image of Boris Johnson eating a scone in Cornwall to ask if the PM is the "cat who got [the] cream?"
Image caption The Telegraph, meanwhile, says Boris Johnson's senior advisor Dominic Cummings believes a hung Parliament is a "very real possibility". The paper reports Mr Cummings fears about complacency costing the Tories a majority at the election.
Image caption Claims of bullying in the I'm A Celebrity... camp lead the Daily Star, which says football star Ian Wright has been criticised for his behaviour by viewers.
Image caption The new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, is pushing for climate change to be part of a strategic review of the bank's purpose, the FT reports. The paper says Ms Lagarde believes global warming should be a "mission critical" priority.