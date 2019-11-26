Newspaper headlines: Corbyn 'horror show' and '£105m win nearly killed me'

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 November 2019
Image caption Most of the papers cover Jeremy Corbyn's interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil. "Corbyn refuses to apologise to Jews", says the Daily Telegraph, which reports the Labour leader's response to comments from Britain's Chief Rabbi during the programme.
Image caption Has Jeremy Corbyn's "horror show" interview gifted Boris Johnson the keys to No 10, asks the Daily Express. The paper says Mr Corbyn was "left floundering" in his interview with Andrew Neil.
Image caption Andrew Neil conducted a "searching interview" with Mr Corbyn, the Times says. The paper adds that Labour spent all of Tuesday "grappling with the consequences" of the Chief Rabbi's article in its pages.
Image caption Metro also leads on Jeremy Corbyn's interview with Andrew Neil. The paper says a candidate joining Mr Corbyn at a photocall on Tuesday had apologised for writing online about "Zionist masters".
Image caption "Jeremy Corbyn struggles to rebuff anti-Semitism accusations", the Guardian says. The paper notes Mr Corbyn also faltered over questions over how Labour would fund a £58bn pledge to compensate 1950s-born women hit by the rise in pension age.
Image caption A similar treatment of Jeremy Corbyn's interview with Andrew Neil splashes the i paper, which also points out the Chancellor Sajid Javid refused to condemn comments about Muslims made by the prime minister.
Image caption "Torn apart", is the Mail's take on Jeremy Corbyn's BBC interview. It says the programme showed Mr Corbyn did not have a grasp on Labour's financial pledges.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that a Tory trade minister has held "secret talks" with a US drug firm. The paper says the discussion related to a post-Brexit pact which could "drain" billions from the NHS.
Image caption And the Daily Star says Euromillions winner Steve Thomson was left "on the verge of a heart attack" when he realised he had won the £105m jackpot this month. Mr Thomson, a builder, says he went on to paint a ceiling after checking his winning ticket.
Image caption The Sun describes Mr Thomson, who collected a giant cheque with his wife Lenka, as the "worth a few bob the builder".