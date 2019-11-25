Newspaper headlines: Chief Rabbi's Corbyn warning and care 'revolution'

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 November 2019
Image caption The UK's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has said Jeremy Corbyn's handling of anti-Semitism allegations in the Labour Party makes him "unfit for high office", the Times reports. The paper notes how Mr Corbyn says he is not anti-Semitic while Labour defends its handling of complaints.
Image caption The Mail also reports the Chief Rabbi's intervention, which it describes as "unprecedented" and a "stark warning".
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn could be sacrificed to put Labour into No 10 in the event of a hung Parliament, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says Lord Kerslake, a former civil service chief, believes replacing Mr Corbyn would "form part of the conversation" if the party needs help into power.
Image caption Labour will radically overhaul social care to give pensioners "dignity and respect", the Daily Mirror says. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to unveil seven pledges on the issue, the paper reports.
Image caption The Guardian reports a new study which claims there is a risk child poverty will reach a 60-year high if the Conservatives implement their pledge to retain existing benefit cuts in government.
Image caption Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn tells the i paper he will borrow to fund his £58bn pledge to compensate the so-called Waspi women. Mr Corbyn describes the cash as a "moral debt".
Image caption "Swing then you're winning", says The Sun, which reports how 50 key constituencies and just over 30,000 voters look set to decide Britain's next prime minister.
Image caption Uber losing its licence to operate in London leads the Financial Times, which says the cab app's second suspension in the UK capital came after Transport for London found its system could be easily compromised putting passengers "at risk".
Image caption "Taxi for Uber!" reads the Metro, as the paper reports the ride app's "fury" at losing its licence. Uber will appeal the decision and continue to operate as it does so.
Image caption Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by a shock ballroom romance, the Daily Star reports. It dubs the supposed couple "Strictly's rumba rompers".