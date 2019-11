Image caption

The Sunday Times's top story is on a year-long investigation, carried out with BBC Panorama, which found military commanders have been accused of covering up evidence of British soldiers' involvement in war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defence said extensive investigations into allegations had been carried out, and no decision had been taken to prosecute any of the cases. Meanwhile, the paper has seen a leak of the parliamentary report into Russian interference, which found meddling by Russia may have had an impact on the Brexit referendum but the effect was "unquantifiable".